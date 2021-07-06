G.Research Downgrades Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) to Sell

G.Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Gabelli upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iterum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.88.

NASDAQ ITRM opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.52. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90,086 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

