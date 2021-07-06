GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Holdings in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGRWU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

OTCMKTS:PGRWU opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

