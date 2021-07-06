GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $727,000.

Shares of ENFA stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc is a blank check company that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

