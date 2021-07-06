GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 110,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSAGU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $30,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $246,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $246,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $493,000.

NASDAQ:PSAGU opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

