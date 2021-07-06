GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 500 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,007,000 after purchasing an additional 226,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $275,989,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ opened at $177.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $180.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.66.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.34.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

