GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCOBU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

SCOBU stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. ScION Tech Growth II has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

