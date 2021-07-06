Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 6,473 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $23,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $102.99 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.11.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

