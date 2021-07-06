Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $33,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after buying an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 5,070.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after buying an additional 366,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $20,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

AN opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $37.14 and a one year high of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $9,780,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.