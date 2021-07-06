Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 79,000 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.25% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $42,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.