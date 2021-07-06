Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 503,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $38,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 118,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 76,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

