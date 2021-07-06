Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Waste Connections worth $28,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WCN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

WCN opened at $119.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.20 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.60.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

