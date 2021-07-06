Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $20,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,225,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,063,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,283 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,772,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 9,528.7% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $53.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.3981 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins upped their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.