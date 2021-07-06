Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,612 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.16% of Sensient Technologies worth $38,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $87.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

