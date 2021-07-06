Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 10,305 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $24,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

