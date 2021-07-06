Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 426,273 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,273 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $34,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,966,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,219 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,855,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

NYSE REZI opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $32.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.