Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 9,190 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $21,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 117.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 293,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $89,526,000 after buying an additional 28,854 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 20.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,888,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $322.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.22 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.