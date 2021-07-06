GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Short Interest Down 19.2% in June

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 11,970,000 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.01. The stock had a trading volume of 49,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -108.82 and a beta of -2.14. GameStop has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.48.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. Equities analysts expect that GameStop will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in GameStop by 59.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

