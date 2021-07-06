Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Up 3.8%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.69. 150,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,620,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOTU. Citigroup cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura raised Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

