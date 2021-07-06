GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.
Shares of DIGS traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 195 ($2.55). 3,166,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23. The stock has a market cap of £887.29 million and a PE ratio of 130.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.25. GCP Student Living has a 52-week low of GBX 107.20 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 196 ($2.56).
About GCP Student Living
