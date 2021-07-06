GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

Shares of DIGS traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 195 ($2.55). 3,166,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23. The stock has a market cap of £887.29 million and a PE ratio of 130.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.25. GCP Student Living has a 52-week low of GBX 107.20 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 196 ($2.56).

About GCP Student Living

GCP Student Living plc, a FTSE 250 company, was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long term dividends with inflation linked income characteristics.

