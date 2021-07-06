GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.72 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will post $286.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.74 million to $290.57 million. GDS posted sales of $189.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in GDS by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,948,000 after buying an additional 443,469 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in GDS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,042,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in GDS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,302,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,783,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in GDS by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,658,000 after buying an additional 803,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,954,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.12. 1,418,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,284. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GDS has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.71 and a beta of 1.03.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

