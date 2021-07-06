Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Short Interest Update

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 4,400,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 405,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 43,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $1,206,032.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 39,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $1,136,522.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,445 shares of company stock worth $14,491,561 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $3,640,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 719.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 117,707 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.95.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

GBIO has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

