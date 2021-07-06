Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,067,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,115 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Infinera worth $29,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 2,325.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Infinera during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,729 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.