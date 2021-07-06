Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,125 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of BancFirst worth $30,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 55.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $141,000. 37.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $397,394.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,244,527 shares in the company, valued at $380,805,105.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $1,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,527 shares in the company, valued at $380,865,352.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,196 shares of company stock worth $5,424,243. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.44. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $77.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

