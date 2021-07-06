Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Warner Music Group worth $28,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $8,004,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 295.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 203,628 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 52,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMG opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.67. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

