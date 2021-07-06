Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 716,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $28,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 163.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of PSN opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.74.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

