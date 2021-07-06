Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.74. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 18,800 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $115.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.89 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 14.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEOS. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

