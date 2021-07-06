GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Trading Up 1.6%

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €21.75 ($25.59) and last traded at €21.65 ($25.47). Approximately 22,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.30 ($25.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $584.43 million and a P/E ratio of 44.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.26.

About GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

