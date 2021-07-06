GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.49. 104,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,886,934. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $263.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

