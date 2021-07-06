GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of Cass Information Systems worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,691. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.82. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

