GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.48 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,808,000 after buying an additional 139,140 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 52,331 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,179,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.48. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.74 and a twelve month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

