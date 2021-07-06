GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $77.73. 100,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,225,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $196.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

