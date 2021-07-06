GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $100,246,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,456,623.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.24. 93,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,064,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

