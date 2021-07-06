GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 283 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.21. 79,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,967,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.57. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.33 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $345.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at $72,053,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

