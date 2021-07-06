GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 598 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 130.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $272,929,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.50. 6,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $415.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $389.57.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.33.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

