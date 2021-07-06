GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 880 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,842. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.59. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

