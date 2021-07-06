Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce sales of $328.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $326.00 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $285.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROCK traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $76.29. 3,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.59. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.08. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

