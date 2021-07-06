Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 684 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Avenir Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $285,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 419,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 46.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,835,000 after acquiring an additional 143,687 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCO traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.83. 3,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,325. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $368.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

