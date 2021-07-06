Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.82 Million in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. AAON comprises approximately 1.2% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,541,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AAON by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,282,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AAON by 376.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 57,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AAON by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AAON by 59.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.14. 178,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,444. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.52. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.92%. Research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

