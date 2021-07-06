Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Invests $246,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $629.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,920. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $627.66. The firm has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.