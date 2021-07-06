Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Invests $426,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,774,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,083,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after acquiring an additional 226,562 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,810,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $451.22. 568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,290. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $459.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $425.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.91.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

