Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Invests $693,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. Honeywell International accounts for 0.4% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $3.36 on Tuesday, hitting $217.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.90 and a 1 year high of $234.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.79. The firm has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

