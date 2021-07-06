GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,554.47 ($20.31).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,432.40 ($18.71) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,374.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £72.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.78%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders purchased a total of 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889 over the last quarter.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

