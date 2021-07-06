Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $201.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. Analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

