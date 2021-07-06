Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,288.00

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,288 ($16.83) and last traded at GBX 1,253 ($16.37), with a volume of 54626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,253 ($16.37).

GFTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Grafton Group to GBX 1,470 ($19.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,112.78 ($14.54).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,180.82.

In other news, insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total transaction of £29,875 ($39,031.88). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.65), for a total value of £2,156,400 ($2,817,350.41). In the last three months, insiders sold 204,828 shares of company stock worth $246,448,188.

About Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

