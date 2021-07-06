Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Trading Down 1.2%

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.73 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22). 16,708,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 24,769,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.20 ($0.22).

Several brokerages have commented on GGP. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 26 ($0.34) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm has a market cap of £670.94 million and a PE ratio of -170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.30.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

