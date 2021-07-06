Grumpy.finance Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $8,747.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Grumpy.finance

Grumpy.finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,648,631,045,449 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

