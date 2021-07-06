Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,053,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $27,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

TV has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NYSE TV opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.41.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.51%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.