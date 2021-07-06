Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $191.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $197.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.