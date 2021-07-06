Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 48.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,817 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 100.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 41.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 545,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,975,000 after purchasing an additional 160,919 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth $2,119,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,374.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

