Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Update

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 510,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,156.0 days.
Shares of HMCTF opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22.
About Hainan Meilan International Airport
Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.