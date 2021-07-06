Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Update

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 510,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,156.0 days.

Shares of HMCTF opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22.

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

